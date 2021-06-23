Brokerages Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to Announce $3.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.95 and the lowest is $3.09. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $4.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.49. 322,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.