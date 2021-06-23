Brokerages Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

CPSS opened at $4.43 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $100.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

