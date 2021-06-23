Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Broadcom by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,631 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.09. 19,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.00 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $459.37. The stock has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.