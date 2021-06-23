Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,226 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after buying an additional 419,970 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

