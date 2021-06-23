Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,764,000 after purchasing an additional 501,517 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

