Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43.

