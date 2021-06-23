Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after buying an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 90,226 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.