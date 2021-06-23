Bp Plc Sells 980 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 55,551 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.