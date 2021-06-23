Bp Plc Sells 1,450 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

