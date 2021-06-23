Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 89,056 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $92,597,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $2,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.