Bp Plc Has $477,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in F5 Networks by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $185.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.82. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

