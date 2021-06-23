Bp Plc Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bp Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3,499.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 408,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

