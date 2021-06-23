Bp Plc Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $139,780,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist Securities upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

