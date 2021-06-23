Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.71 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

