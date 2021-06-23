Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,329 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $219.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

