Bounty0x Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $405,799.85 and approximately $43,031.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.25 or 0.00624198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00078594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039829 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

