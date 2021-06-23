Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,301,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380,532 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $243,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 14.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.