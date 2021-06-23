BoringDAO (BOR) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 70.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $41.87 million and $17,608.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for $400.42 or 0.01188169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00614811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078092 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,573 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.