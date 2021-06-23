Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Raised to C$53.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boralex from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

BRLXF opened at $30.37 on Monday. Boralex has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $44.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

