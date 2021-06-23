Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.40

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 1204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOWFF shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 48.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.