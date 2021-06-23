BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 47 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of DJCO opened at $333.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $459.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $416.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.53.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 234.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.