BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Level One Bancorp were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEVL shares. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 21.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

