BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 110.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $145.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

