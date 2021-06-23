BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,660 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 88.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

