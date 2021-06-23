BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,045 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $138.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

