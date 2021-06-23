BMO Capital Markets Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$19.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.48.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$16.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.74. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.48 and a 52 week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.60.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

