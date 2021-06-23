Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132,215 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,877.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.63. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.