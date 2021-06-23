Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 55 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $276,038,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $240,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $252.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.30 and a twelve month high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.