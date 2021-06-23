Blair William & Co. IL Invests $4.89 Million in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.23% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAX. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In other news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Yi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,225,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,864 shares of company stock worth $3,951,156.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -304.07.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.