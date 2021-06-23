Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.64 Million Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 2,344.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 732.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ABB opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.04%.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.