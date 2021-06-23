Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,250.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,335.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,532.83 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

