BlackRock Inc. Sells 872,335 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 872,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $61,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

