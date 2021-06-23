BlackRock Inc. Sells 36,101 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,101 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.38% of Nkarta worth $58,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 25.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nkarta by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Nkarta by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKTX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $79.16. The company has a market cap of $889.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,640 shares of company stock valued at $819,940 over the last three months.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

