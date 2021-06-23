BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.23% of Rackspace Technology worth $60,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,253,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXT opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -14.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

