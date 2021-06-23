BlackRock Inc. Has $56.65 Million Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 368,456 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Flushing Financial worth $56,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 192,021 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 119.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 44,587 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIC. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $666.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

