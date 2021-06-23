BlackRock Inc. Buys 106,414 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,414 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $54,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.