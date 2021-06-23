BlackRock Inc. Acquires 350,292 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 350,292 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.95% of ADT worth $62,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADT by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,667 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 121,034 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ADT by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,390 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

ADT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

