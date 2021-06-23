bitCNY One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.26 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.41 million and $2.26 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00108648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00170133 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,578.26 or 1.00091167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002686 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

