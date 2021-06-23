Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 63,497 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $47.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

