Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 63,497 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $47.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.