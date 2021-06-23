Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $26.35. 9,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,230,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.88.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $272.81 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.49%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,817 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 308,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

