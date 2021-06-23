BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP’s iron ore production rose 4% year over year to 188 Mt (million tons)in the nine months ended Mar 31, 202 aided by record production at Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO). It expects to produce 245-255 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2021. Iron ore prices have been up year to date aided by strong demand in China and supply concerns. Copper prices have gained on pickup in industrial activity. The company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have undergone positive revisions lately. BHP’s efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain will continue to aid in reducing costs, thereby boosting margins. Focus on lowering debt will also fuel growth. The company has four major projects under development in petroleum, iron ore and potash, which will drive growth in the long run.”

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

BHP stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BHP Group (BHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.