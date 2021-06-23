Beyond Finance Market Cap Hits $4.76 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00168346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,919.12 or 1.00086742 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,645,344 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

