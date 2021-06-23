BEPRO Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $652,618.00 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $652,618.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.69 or 0.00635868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078970 BTC.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

