Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Down to $65.98

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.98, but opened at $63.36. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 5,585 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares in the company, valued at $182,317,792.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,374,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,437,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 188,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.