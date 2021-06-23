BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

A number of research firms have commented on BLU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd.

BLU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,240. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. Research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,522,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 4,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

