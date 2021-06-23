Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading 33.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.24 million and $7.21 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00635234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00079076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.