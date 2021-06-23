Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.20 Million

Brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post $541.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $543.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $536.70 million. Belden posted sales of $424.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $49,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BDC stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29. Belden has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

