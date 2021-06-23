Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €61.20 ($72.00) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45. Befesa has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($36.88) and a 52-week high of €63.80 ($75.06). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €59.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.26.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.