Becker Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,140 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

