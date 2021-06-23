Becker Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,247,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,098,185.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,574,126 shares of company stock worth $169,291,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

